Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

