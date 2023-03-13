Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Dothan, AL
