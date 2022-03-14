The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Dothan, AL
