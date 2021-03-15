 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

