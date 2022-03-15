 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

