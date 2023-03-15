Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clea…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It sho…