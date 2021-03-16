The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL
