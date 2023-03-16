The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Dothan, AL
