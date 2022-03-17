 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

