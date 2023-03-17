Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clea…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted …