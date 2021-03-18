Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from WED 11:02 PM CDT until THU 6:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Dothan, AL
