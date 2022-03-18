Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Dothan, AL
