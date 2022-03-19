 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

