Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It sho…