Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

