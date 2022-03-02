 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

