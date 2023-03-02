Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Dothan, AL
