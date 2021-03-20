Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL
