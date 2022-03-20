Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.