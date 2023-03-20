Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 1:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Dothan, AL
