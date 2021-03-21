Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.