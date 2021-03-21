Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL
