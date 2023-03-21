Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Dothan, AL
