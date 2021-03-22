Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021



Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

