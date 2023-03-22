Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Dothan, AL
