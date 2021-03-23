The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL
