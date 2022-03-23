Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from TUE 10:45 PM CDT until WED 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL
