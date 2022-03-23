Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from TUE 10:45 PM CDT until WED 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

