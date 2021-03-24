 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

