Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.