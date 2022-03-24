Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL
