The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s t…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks l…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…