Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.