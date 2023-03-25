The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Dothan, AL
