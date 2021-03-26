The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. W…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Dothan folks sho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…