The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect period…