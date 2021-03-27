Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.