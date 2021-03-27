The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL
