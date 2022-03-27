 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

