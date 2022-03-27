Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.