Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…