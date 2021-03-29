Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low.…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Generally fair. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s t…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Dothan folks sho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…