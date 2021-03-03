 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

