Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low.…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of s…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Dothan folks sho…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A shower is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan will see warm temperatures thi…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…