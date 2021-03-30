 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert