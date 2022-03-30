Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.