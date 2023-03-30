The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…