Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from WED 11:27 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

