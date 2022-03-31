Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from WED 11:27 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Dothan, AL
