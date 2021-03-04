 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

