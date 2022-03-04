 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Local Weather

