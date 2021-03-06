 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert