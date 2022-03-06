The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a ba…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It …
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42…
- Updated
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks l…