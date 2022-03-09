Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.