Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.