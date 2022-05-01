Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Dothan, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

