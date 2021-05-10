 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

